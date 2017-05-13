Science Fair Showcase - Sioux Falls

May 13, 2017 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

The Pavilion Science Fair Showcase is an annual celebration of science! Science fair projects include the top three finishers from each of the area elementary and middle school science fairs. Students can display their award winning projects and compete for the title of the region's best.



Registration required:

1. Submit a Letter of Intent to the Washington Pavilion by April 15.

2. Submit a completed registration form to the Washington Pavilion by April 29.