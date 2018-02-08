Sculptures of Erica Merchant - Sioux Falls
Feb 8, 2018 - Mar 9, 2018
The Eide/Dalrymple Gallery at Augustana University will feature a wall-mounted sculpture in its latest exhibit, Erica Merchant: Fossilized Reflections.
|Location:
|Augustana's Eide/Dalrymple Gallery in the Froiland Science Complex
|Map:
|2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57197
|Phone:
|605-274-5320
|Email:
|tickets@augie.edu
All Dates:
Sculpture exhibit.
