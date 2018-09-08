Share |

SD Aviation Hall of Fame ceremony and SD Pilos Association meeting - Spearfish

Sep 8, 2018

SD Aviation Hall of Fame ceremony & SDPA meeting at Black Hills Airport – Clyde Ice Field (SPF), Spearfish, SD. SDAHF event chairman Ted Miller, Black Hills Aero (605-642-0277); SDPA event chairman Steve Hamilton (605-665-8448). All activities at Black Hills Aero Hangar.
10:30am: Dwight Pladsen, FAA FSDO, “FAA Ramp Surveillance Inspections.”
11:30am: South Dakota Pilots Association meeting.
1:30pm: Marty Larson, FAASTeam, “Cross-Country Planning and Radio Communications.”
2:00-3:00pm: light snacks.
2:30pm: SD Aviation Hall of Fame meeting.
5-6:00pm Social hour.
6-7:00pm Steak dinner.
7:00 pm SD Aviation Hall of Fame ceremony and Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.

 

Fee: $0


Location:   Black Hills Aero
Map:   424 Aviation Place, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-0277
Email:   skyhawk@iw.net

Black Hills Aero
Black Hills Aero 57783 424 Aviation Place, Spearfish, SD 57783

