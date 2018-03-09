Shamrock Ball (dance) - Sioux Falls

Mar 9, 2018 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm

The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club are hosing the Shamrock Ball, a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on March 9 will be provided by the Shrine Big Band, who will play a variety of danceable music. A dance lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30. For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDance Club, elriad.org or ballroomda nceclubsf.org. Tickets can be purchased at elriaddanceclub.eventbrite. com.