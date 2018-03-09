Share |

Shamrock Ball (dance) - Sioux Falls

Mar 9, 2018 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm

The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club are hosing the Shamrock Ball, a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on March 9 will be provided by the Shrine Big Band, who will play a variety of danceable music. A dance lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30. For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClubelriad.org or ballroomdanceclubsf.org.  Tickets can be purchased at elriaddanceclub.eventbrite.com.


Location:   El Riad Shrine
Map:   510 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Website:   http://facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub

All Dates:
Mar 9, 2018 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Dance to live big band music on the finest dance floor in the region.

El Riad Shrine
El Riad Shrine 510 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD

Search All Events By Day

March (2018)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS