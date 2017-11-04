Share |

She Said Yes to the Dress - Vermillion

Nov 4, 2017 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm

You are invited! Please make plans to attend 'She Said Yes to the Dress,' our fundraiser for Relay for Life! This third annual event will feature a parade of beautiful wedding gowns; TEN amazing decades will be represented, starting with the 1920's (yes, the Roaring Twenties!) and working up to the present. As of October 1st, advance tickets ($12 for adults and $10 for students/children) may be purchased at this Yankton location: 21st Street Hair Salon or the following Vermillion locations: Little Italy’s Pizzeria, Willson Florist, Nook ‘n Cranny, The Spa at Wynie Mae’s, and Sir Stylists. Tickets will also be available at the door ($15 for adults and $12 for students/children). Join us on Saturday, November 4th for this delightful stroll through time - then stay to enjoy a piece of wedding cake! The doors will open at 1:00, and the show will start at 1:30. Rest assured...you will enjoy every minute! 

Fee: Tickets purchased at the door: $15 for adults; $12 for students/children


Location:   Trinity Lutheran Church
Map:   816 East Clark, Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
Phone:   605-659-4635
Email:   tzalud@sdbor.edu
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/ESA-Theta-Omega-1489575831336250/

All Dates:
Nov 4, 2017 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm Doors will open at 1:00, and the show will start at 1:30.

Historical wedding dress fashion show that raises money for Relay for Life...a delightful event for an exceptional cause!

Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church 57069 816 East Clark, Vermillion, South Dakota 57069

Search All Events By Day

November (2017)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS