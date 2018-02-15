SHOPKINS LIVE! SHOP IT UP! - Sioux Falls

Feb 15, 2018 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Shopkins Live! is finally here! The #1 kids toy in North America is live and on stage in SHOPKINS LIVE! SHOP IT UP! Your beloved Shoppies make their theatrical debut in an original new live show featuring musical performances by Jessicake, Bubbleisha, Peppa-Mint, Rainbow Kate, Cocolette, Polli Polish and more! The fun and fashionista Shoppies are joined by the Shopkins – the grocery store-themed mini collectable toys – Apple Blossom, Strawberry Kiss, Lippy Lips, Kooky Cookie, Poppy Corn, Slick Breadstick and Shady Diva. An ensemble cast of multi-talented performers brings the show to life on stage through urban style music, song and dance.



All of Shopville is in a tizz as preparations get underway for the annual “Funtastic Food and Fashion Fair.” Shady Diva showcases her latest fashion designs; Lippy Lips gives colorful advice at the nail salon; Kooky Cookie tries to get in a beauty nap! But wait – no event is complete without a few hiccups! Who has high-jinxed the fashion pageant? Where is the super-secret celebrity guest? Will Slick Breadstick ever find a dance partner? The Shopkins and Shoppies need your help – the show must go on!



SHOPKINS LIVE! SHOP IT UP! immerses audiences in the world of Shopville using custom-designed theatrical costumes, creative onstage characters, state-of-art video and set design, and original pop songs and music! Grab your besties and check out SHOPKINS LIVE! SHOP IT UP! Check ya later!

Fee: Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000