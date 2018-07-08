Share |

Silver City Social - Silver City

Jul 8, 2018 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

This year’s event includes a pie and ice cream social, lunch, volksmarch, and artisan fair.


Location:   Historic School House
Map:   Silver City Rd, Silver City, SD 57702
Phone:   605-574-9022
Email:   gomez.johnp@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.silvercityvfd.com/events-calendar

All Dates:
Jul 8, 2018 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Art, volksmarch, ice cream and lunch.

Historic School House
Historic School House 57702 Silver City Rd, Silver City, SD 57702

Search All Events By Day

July (2018)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS