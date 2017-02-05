Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet at Sacred Heart Monastery - Yankton

Feb 5, 2017 2:30 pm

Sacred Heart Monastery is hosting the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet. The brass quintet will play a wide variety of music from classical to jazz, from Bach to Ellington. The quintet includes five fine art musicians: Robert Gibson is principal trumpet; Scott Olson is second trumpet; Michael Andersen is principal tuba player; Michael Digitano is horn principal; and Joel Kilgore on trombone.

More information on this quintet can be found at www.facebook.com/SiouxCitySymphony. For 100 years the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra has enriched Siouxland’s quality of life through symphonic music.

Admission for this event is free. For more information call S. Patricia Ann Toscano at 605-668-6168 or email sptoscano@mtmc.edu.