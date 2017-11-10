Share |

Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show - Sioux Falls

Nov 11, 2017 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Quality artisans and crafters from all around the Midwest make up the fastest growing Arts & Crafts show in SD! With over 100,000 sq ft of shopping, 280+ exhibitors, food trucks and fun, you're sure to find gifts for everyone on your shopping list!

Fee: $5 (Kids 12 & under free)


Location:   WH Lyons Fairgrounds Expo Building
Map:   100 N Lyon Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Phone:   605-332-6000
Email:   info@blackincevents.com
Website:   http://blackincevents.com

All Dates:
Nov 10, 2017 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nov 11, 2017 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

