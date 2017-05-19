Sioux Empire Film Festival - Sioux Falls
May 19, 2017 - May 20, 2017
Films, documentaries and awards.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion Belbas Theatre
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|siouxempirefilmfestival@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.siouxempirefilmfestival.com/
All Dates:
