Sioux River Folk Festival - Canton

Aug 4, 2017 - Aug 6, 2017

A great family event held rain or shine and is dedicated to preserving and promoting traditional music for South Dakotans and the region. Enjoy musical performances and workshops, food vendors and yoga.

 


Location:   Newton Hills State Park
Map:   28767 482nd Ave, Canton, SD 57013
Phone:   605-261-7414
Email:   sdfotm@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.fotm.org/folk-fest/

