Sioux River Folk Festival - Canton
Aug 3, 2018 - Aug 5, 2018
A great family event held rain or shine and is dedicated to preserving and promoting traditional music for South Dakotans and the region. Enjoy musical performances and workshops, food vendors and yoga.
|Newton Hills State Park
|28767 482nd Ave, Canton, SD 57013
|605-261-7414
|sdfotm@gmail.com
