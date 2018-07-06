Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Wacipi - Agency Village
Jul 6, 2018 - Jul 8, 2018
Moccasin tournament, adult and youth rodeo, softball, concessions, food vendors and singing contest.
|Location:
|Ceremonial Grounds
|Map:
|Pow Wow Grounds Rd, Sisseton, SD 57262
|Phone:
|605-698-8278; 605-268-1508
All Dates:
Jul 6, 2018 - Jul 8, 2018
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.