Sitting Bull by Kai Dudde - Sioux Falls

May 17, 2018 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Kai, a citizen of Remsheid, Germany, first visited America at age 21. He learned English by studying & listening to his hero, Johnny Cash. This will be his 33rd visit to South Dakota where “I feel at home & have roots..”. His knowledge & collections of Native American and Old West History surpasses that of most South Dakota history buffs. Like Kai, many Germans are fascinated by the American West & he wrote a series of articles for a German magazine dedicated to American heritage. Join Kai and the MCHS for a learned talk on Sitting Bull, Kai's other hero.