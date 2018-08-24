Sizzlin' Summer Nights - Aberdeen
Aug 24, 2018 - Aug 25, 2018
Car show, bike show, music and vendors. Concert and preregistration on the 24. Show on the 25, 3:30 - 8:30.
|Location:
|Main Street
|Map:
|Aberdeen, SD
|Phone:
|605-226-3441
|Email:
|events@aberdeendowntown.org
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/Sizzlin-Summer-Nights-253149014699213/
All Dates:
