Sno Jam Comedy Festival - Sioux Falls

Feb 16, 2017 - Feb 18, 2017

Thirty comedians from around the country perform. Net proceeds benefit Special Olympics of South Dakota.

Located at Wacko’s Comedy Club, Total Drag and Fernson on 8th.


Location:   Various Locations
Phone:   (619) 867-5064
Email:   siouxfallssnojamcomedyfest@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.siouxfallssnojamcomedyfest.com

