Snow Ball - Brookings
Feb 16, 2018 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Join us for The Snow Ball, our fourth annual special night for little ones and their parent/caretaker! We will have games, crafts, and of course, a DJ playing music you'll both love to dance to! Tickets are $5 and are available for purchase online. Dress up and get down!
|Location:
|Children's Museum of South Dakota
|Map:
|521 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-6700
|Email:
|info@prairieplay.org
|Website:
|http://prairieplay.org/classes-events/snow-ball
All Dates:
Feb 16, 2018 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
The Snow Ball is a special night for children and their favorite adults.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.