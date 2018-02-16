Share |

Snow Ball - Brookings

Feb 16, 2018 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us for The Snow Ball, our fourth annual special night for little ones and their parent/caretaker! We will have games, crafts, and of course, a DJ playing music you'll both love to dance to! Tickets are $5 and are available for purchase online. Dress up and get down!

 

 


Location:   Children's Museum of South Dakota
Map:   521 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-692-6700
Email:   info@prairieplay.org
Website:   http://prairieplay.org/classes-events/snow-ball

All Dates:
Feb 16, 2018 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

The Snow Ball is a special night for children and their favorite adults.

Children's Museum of South Dakota
Children's Museum of South Dakota 57006 521 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006

Search All Events By Day

February (2018)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS