Sons of Norway Annual Torsk & Meatball Dinner, Bake Sale & Silent Auction - Sioux Falls

Jan 10, 2017 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Tickets: $18 for adults, $8 for ages 6-12. Serving from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Frozen torsk, rosettes and lefse will be pre-sold to go. Call 605-339-3048 to pre-order or to reserve tickets.

Proceeds from the dinner and bake sale provide scholarships for youth to attend cultural heritage summer camps or college.