South Dakota, First of May (music) - Rapid City

May 4, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Enjoy an evening of music as folk singer/songwriter Eliza Blue releases the single and video for the title track to her upcoming album, South Dakota, 1st of May.


Location:   Black Hills Bureau, South Dakota Public Broadcasting
Map:   415 Main St, Rapid City, SD
Website:   http://www.elizabluemusic.com

All Dates:
Black Hills Bureau, South Dakota Public Broadcasting 415 Main St, Rapid City, SD

