South Dakota High School Activities Association Visual Arts Contest - Sioux Falls
Mar 16, 2018 - Mar 17, 2018
Student artists compete for awards in drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, ceramics and more.
Gallery will open at 5:00 p.m. on Friday and close at 9:00 p.m. Reopening at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. Awards will be given out around 3:00 p.m. and then the gallery will close at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Awards will be presented during half-time of the state championship basketball game at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Convention Center meeting rooms 11-14 & Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Map:
|1201 Northwest Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-224-9261
All Dates:
