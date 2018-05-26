South Dakota Kayak Challenge - Yankton

May 26, 2018 - May 27, 2018

Racers of the South Dakota Kayak Challenge face 72 miles of wind and waves on the Missouri River between Yankton, SD and South Sioux City, NE. Most of the course is in the National Park Service’s Missouri National Recreational River, a unique waterway that is the only NPS property that holds the designations of Wild and Scenic River, National Park and National Water Trail.



The Challenge and its volunteers welcome all racers who seek a challenge on an amazing part of the Midwest. It’s set for May 26-27, 2018, with pre-race briefing on Friday, May 25 in Yankton.