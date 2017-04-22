South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Sioux Falls
Apr 22, 2017 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Eight bands will be inducted and stage a concert.
|Location:
|Ramkota Exhibit Hall
|Map:
|3200 W Maple Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
|Phone:
|605-941-6341
|Website:
|http://www.southdakotarockandrollmusicassociation.com/
All Dates:
Apr 22, 2017 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.