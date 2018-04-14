Share |

South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Sioux Falls

Apr 14, 2018 5:00 pm

Eight bands will be inducted; six will perform.


Location:   Ramkota Exhibit Hall
Map:   3200 W Maple Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Phone:   605-941-6341
Website:   http://www.southdakotarockandrollmusicassociation.com/

All Dates:
Apr 14, 2018 5:00 pm Doors open at 5:00 PM. The show will begin at 6:00 PM.

Ramkota Exhibit Hall
