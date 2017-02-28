Share |

South Dakota Special Olympics Winter Games - Lead

Feb 28, 2017 - Mar 1, 2017

Alpine skiing and snowshoeing.

Volunteers needed Feb 28, 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.; March 1, 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Contact Special Olympics South Dakota at 1-800-585-2114 to volunteer.


Location:   Terry Peak
Map:   21120 Stewart Slope Rd, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-331-4117

All Dates:
Feb 28, 2017 - Mar 1, 2017

Alpine skiing and snowshoeing. Volunteers needed Feb 28, 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.; March 1, 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Contact Special Olympics South Dakota at 1-800-585-2114 to volunteer.
Terry Peak
Terry Peak 21120 21120 Stewart Slope Rd, Lead, SD 57754

Search All Events By Day

February (2017)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS