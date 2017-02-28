South Dakota Special Olympics Winter Games - Lead
Feb 28, 2017 - Mar 1, 2017
Alpine skiing and snowshoeing.
Volunteers needed Feb 28, 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.; March 1, 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Contact Special Olympics South Dakota at 1-800-585-2114 to volunteer.
|Location:
|Terry Peak
|Map:
|21120 Stewart Slope Rd, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-331-4117
All Dates:
Feb 28, 2017 - Mar 1, 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.