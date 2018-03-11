South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra Concert - Harrisburg
Mar 11, 2018 7:00 pm
South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra performs at 6 PM.
|Location:
|Harrisburg High School
|Map:
|1300 Willow St, Harrisburg, SD 57032
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|http://www.sdsymphony.org/sdsyo/
All Dates:
Mar 11, 2018 7:00 pm
South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra performs.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.