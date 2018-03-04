Share |

South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra Concert - Sioux Falls

Mar 4, 2018 7:00 pm

The South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra is an educational program comprised of four student orchestras, ranging from a beginner string orchestra to an advanced symphonic orchestra. Members of the SDSYO are given the tools and training to pursue their artistic passions. The SDSYO concerts allow students to showcase their talents and perform in a professional environment. The performance will be at 7:00 PM.


Location:   Washington Pavilion– Mary W. Sommervold Hall
Map:   301 S Main Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   sdsymphony@sdsymphony.org
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org/sdsyo/

The SDSYO concert allows students to showcase their talents and perform in a professional environment.

