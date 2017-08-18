Share |

Southern Hills Music and Art Festival - Custer

Aug 18, 2017 - Aug 19, 2017

Music, arts, car show, food, beer, wine and a hot air balloon launch. Over 50 artists with headliners Jefferson Starship and Atlanta Rhythm Section.


Location:   Big Rock Park
Map:   Pageant Hill Dr, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-440-0640
Website:   http://www.southernhillsmusicandartsfestival.com/

