Southern Hills Music and Art Festival - Custer
Aug 18, 2017 - Aug 19, 2017
Music, arts, car show, food, beer, wine and a hot air balloon launch. Over 50 artists with headliners Jefferson Starship and Atlanta Rhythm Section.
|Location:
|Big Rock Park
|Map:
|Pageant Hill Dr, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-440-0640
|Website:
|http://www.southernhillsmusicandartsfestival.com/
All Dates:
