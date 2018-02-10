Share |

Spearfish Chocolate Festival 2018

Feb 10, 2018 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

This is the perfect place to come with friends! Over 40 local vendors, food, wine, chocolate and goodies just in time for Valentine's Day. We will have 10 items that can be bid on with purchased tickets. The famous chocolate fountain will also be set up to enjoy for free. Proceeds will benefit a local charity. 

Admission: $5 good-will donation


Location:   Spearfish City Park Pavillion
Map:   115 S Canyon St, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-484-7456
Email:   ggblackhills@gmail.com

All Dates:
Feb 10, 2018 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Over 40 local vendors, food, wine, chocolate and goodies just in time for Valentine's Day.

Spearfish City Park Pavillion
Spearfish City Park Pavillion 57783 115 S Canyon St, Spearfish, SD 57783

Search All Events By Day

February (2018)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS