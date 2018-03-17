St. Patrick's Day Parade - Sioux Falls

Mar 17, 2018 11:00 am

Downtown Sioux Falls' annual St. Patrick's Day parade turns 39 this year. Kick-off is at 11 am with the traditional painting of the shamrock at the corner of 9th St and N Phillips Ave. The parade, led once again by the Kartum Temple Pipes and Drums Shrine unit from Winnipeg, Manitoba, starts at Phillips Ave & 13th St at 2 pm.

The parade usually has about 100 entries. Placement in the parade is on a first-come, first-served basis and is at the discretion of parade officials. Each entry must have some kind of Irish theme. Participants over age 16 must purchase and wear an official St. Patrick's Day Parade button costing $3, with button sales benefitting the Special Olympics of South Dakota and other non-profit organizations.

Please note: streets adjacent to the route are closed at 1:30 pm and parking is not allowed on Phillips Avenue starting late Saturday morning.