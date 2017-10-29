Share |

Stained Glass Concert - Sioux Falls

Oct 29, 2017 2:30 pm

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra brings inspirational music to the community. 


Location:   Spirit of Peace Church
Map:   6509 Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   sdsymphony@sdsymphony.org
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org/1706/#.WWzv24TyuBU

All Dates:
Oct 29, 2017 2:30 pm

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra brings inspirational music to the community. 
Spirit of Peace Church
Spirit of Peace Church 57108 6509 Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Search All Events By Day

October (2017)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS