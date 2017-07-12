Share |

Stampede Rodeo - Burke

Jul 12, 2017 - Jul 16, 2017

Trail drive of Longhorn cattle down Main Street, rodeos, cowboy breakfast and cook-out, Stampede Idol contest, crows nest seat auction and entertainment.


Location:   Burke Stampede Arena
Map:   Burke, SD 57523
Phone:   605-830-1246; 605-830-2083
Website:   http://www.burkestampederodeo.com

All Dates:
Jul 12, 2017 - Jul 16, 2017

Trail drive of Longhorn cattle down Main Street, rodeos, cowboy breakfast and cook-out, Stampede Idol contest, crows nest seat auction and entertainment.
Burke Stampede Arena
Burke Stampede Arena 57523 Burke, SD 57523

Search All Events By Day

July (2017)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS