Stampede Rodeo - Burke

Jul 19, 2018 - Jul 22, 2018

Trail drive of Longhorn cattle down Main Street, rodeos, cowboy breakfast and cook-out, Stampede Idol contest, crows nest seat auction, entertainment and rodeo.

July 18: trail ride

July 19: cattle drive

July 21: chuck wagon and rodeo

July 22: chuck wagon and rodeo


Location:   Burke Stampede Arena
Map:   Burke, SD 57523
Phone:   605-830-2083
Website:   http://www.burkestampederodeo.com

