Star Wars: Droid Repair Bay VR Experience - Sioux Falls
Dec 15, 2017 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Ready to fix BB-8 and other droids? Become a Resistance mechanic in the new VR experience, Star Wars: Droid Repair Bay, created by ILMxLAB, powered by Nissan. Join the resistance and visit Billion Nissan of Sioux Falls at 4400 West 12th Street between 10am and 6pm Friday, December 15th and Saturday, December 16th. Guests can also enjoy complimentary food, beverages and giveaways both days. This will be the public’s only opportunity to experience this exclusive deal in the entire state of South Dakota!
|Location:
|Billion Nissan
|Map:
|4400 W. 12th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
|Phone:
|605-336-1818
|Email:
|jessica@sterlingemarketing.com
|Website:
|http://www.BillionAuto.com/droidrepairbay
All Dates:
Dec 15, 2017 10:00 am - 6:00 pm The event runs 10a-6p both Friday, 12/15 and Saturday, 12/16.
Join The Resistance and Become a Resistance Droid Mechanic at Billion Nissan of Sioux Falls!
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.