Steel Magnolias (play) - Spearfish
Feb 16, 2017 - Feb 19, 2017
Warm your insides with laughter and tears this cold February in Spearfish. The ensemble cast of talented Black Hills’ actors takes The Matthews’ stage, Feb. 16-19. “Steel Magnolias” is a 1987 stage play by American writer, Robert Harling, based on his experience with his sister’s death in 1985. The play is a comedy–drama about the bond amongst a group of Southern women in northwest Louisiana.
Thursday-Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday show is at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are now on sale for $15 adults, $10 subscribers, and $5 youth (18 and under) and BHSU students.
|Location:
|The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center
|Map:
|612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Email:
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|http://The Matthews Opera House & Art, 612 N. Main Street
All Dates:
Feb 16, 2017 - Feb 19, 2017 Thurs-Sat shows start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday show starts at 2 p.m.
"I’m not crazy. I’ve just been in a bad mood for 40 years." - Ouiser
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.