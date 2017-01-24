STOMP - Sioux Falls
Jan 24, 2017 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. As the Boston Globe says, “If you haven’t seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!” STOMP. See what all the noise is about.
Fee: See website for details
|Location:
|Mary W. Sommervold Hall
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57103
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|gmiller@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://bit.ly/29zxwY7
All Dates:
Jan 24, 2017 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.