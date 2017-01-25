Share |

STOMP - Sioux Falls

Jan 25, 2017 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. As the Boston Globe says, “If you haven’t seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!” STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

 

Fee: See website for details


Location:   Mary W. Sommervold Hall
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57103
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   gmiller@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://bit.ly/29zxwY7

All Dates:
