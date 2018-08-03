Storybook Land Theatre at the Granary: Curious George

Aug 3, 2018 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Join us again this summer at the Granary as Storybook Land Theatre

goes on the road with its production of "Curious George: The Golden Meatball!"

Enjoy the artful outdoors on the Granary campus and sit under a canopy of shade trees

while the SBLT performers entertain you with this children's classic. Fun for all ages!

The Granary staff encourage you to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

The Granary galleries will be open and beverages will be available for sale.

Modern restrooms onsite.