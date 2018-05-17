Summer Porch Series (music) - Renner
The Summer Porch Series consists of fun-filled evenings of live music, local art, tasty foods provided by area vendors and wine.
Admission is $5.00 per person, $10.00 a car load, or FREE to Wines Frequently Members.
Please no pets or outside food or drink. All will be provided.
|Location:
|Strawbale Winery
|Map:
|47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055
|Phone:
|605-543-5071
|Email:
|info@strawbalewinery.com
|Website:
|http://strawbalewinery.com/
All Dates:
May 17, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
May 24, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
May 31, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 7, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 14, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 21, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 28, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 5, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 12, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 19, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 26, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 2, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 9, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 16, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 23, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 30, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 6, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
