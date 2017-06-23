Sunset Zoofari - Watertown
Jun 23, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Attend the 21 and over fundraiser at the Bramble Park Zoo in Watertown. The event features beers, wines, foods and cultures from around the world. Entertainment is provided throughout the evening.
Fee: $40 ticket
|Location:
|Bramble Park Zoo
|Map:
|800 10th Street NW, PO Box 910, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
|Phone:
|605-882-6269
|Email:
|jstricker@brambleparkzoo.com
|Website:
|http://www.brambleparkzoo.com
All Dates:
Jun 23, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm -21 and over only -zoo closes early to prepare for the event.
A 21 and over only fundraiser at the Bramble Park Zoo.
