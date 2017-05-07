Suzie Cappa Royal Tea - Rapid City
May 7, 2017
Traditional English tea in honor of 2017 Suzie Cappa Artist of the Year, Shawn Bifulco. Benefits Suzie Cappa Art Center, a member of the Black Hills Works family.
|Location:
|Suzie Cappa Art Center
|Map:
|722 St Joseph St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-791-3578
|Website:
|http://www.suziecappaart.com/
All Dates:
