Sweethearts Big Band Dance - Sioux Falls
Feb 10, 2017 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Every second Friday of the month, the El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club host a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on February 10th will be provided by the Apostle's Big Band, who will play a variety of danceable music. For more information please visit www.elriad.com or www.ballroomdanceclubsf.org.
Fee: $14 per person or $7 with a student I.D.
|Location:
|El Riad Shrine
|Map:
|510 S. Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-336-1117
All Dates:
Feb 10, 2017 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm Free Dance Lesson with Admission at 6:45 p.m.
The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club host a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.