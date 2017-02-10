Sweethearts Big Band Dance - Sioux Falls

Feb 10, 2017 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Every second Friday of the month, the El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club host a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on February 10th will be provided by the Apostle's Big Band, who will play a variety of danceable music. For more information please visit www.elriad.com or www.ballroomdanceclubsf.org.

Fee: $14 per person or $7 with a student I.D.