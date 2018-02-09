Share |

Sweethearts Dance - Sioux Falls

Feb 9, 2018 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Bring your sweetheart and dance your way into their heart! The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club hold a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on February 9 will be provided by Apostle's Big Band, who will play a variety of danceable music. A dance lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30. For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClubelriad.org or ballroomdanceclubsf.org. Tickets at https://elriaddanceclub.eventbrite.com 
 
Tickets: $14 per person, $7 with student ID
 

Location:   El Riad Shrine
Map:   510 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Website:   http://www.ElRiad.com

