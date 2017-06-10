Share |

Techno Treasure Hunt Walk in the Park - Fort Pierre

Jun 10, 2017

Learn more about the fun activity of geocaching and operating a GPS unit. Program will consist of basic GPS instruction and learning how to use your GPS to locate hidden Geocaches within the program area. This program can be a fun family exercise and often has family members competing to see who can find the most items first. Park will have a limited supply of GPS units available for the program. Bring your own GPS unit if available and join in on the fun.

No fee is required to participate in the Techno Treasure Hunt, but a valid SD park entrance license is required for all motor vehicles.


Location:   Oahe Downstream Day-use Area
Map:   20439 Marina Loop Road Ft. Pierre, SD 57532
Phone:   605-223-7722
Email:   oahe@state.sd.us
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/oahe-downstream/

All Dates:
