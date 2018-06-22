Share |

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (musical) - Custer

Jun 22, 2018 - Jul 8, 2018

Hilariously F-U-N-N-Y (enjoyment or lighthearted pleasure) and delightfully Q-U-I-R-K-Y (characterized by peculiar or unexpected traits) show where six unusual adolescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime, run by three equally unusual grown-ups.


Location:   Black Hills Playhouse
Map:   24834 S Playhouse Rd, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-255-4141
Website:   http://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/show-descriptions

Black Hills Playhouse performance. 

Black Hills Playhouse
