The Augustana Bands - Sioux Falls
Apr 5, 2018 7:30 pm
Augustana Performing and Visual Arts proudly presents the Augustana Bands in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 5, in the Mary Sommervold Hall at the Washington Pavilion.
Tickets range in price from $15-$20 and are free for students K-12 and those with a valid Augie ID. Tickets are available at washingtonpavilion.org.
Fee: $15-20
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605-274-5320
|Email:
|marketing@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/augustana-bands
All Dates:
Apr 5, 2018 7:30 pm
Band concert.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.