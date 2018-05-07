The Augustana Choirs - Sioux Falls
May 7, 2018 7:30 pm
Augustana's Music Department will showcase Augustana Choirs in a performance at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 7, at the Mary Sommervold Hall in the Washington Pavilion.
Tickets range in price from $14-$20 and are free for students K-12 and those with a valid Augie ID. Tickets are available at washingtonpavilion.org.
|Location:
|Washington Pavillion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Street, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57105
|Phone:
|605-274-5320
|Email:
|marketing@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/augustana-choirs
