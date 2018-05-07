Share |

The Augustana Choirs - Sioux Falls

May 7, 2018 7:30 pm

Augustana's Music Department will showcase Augustana Choirs in a performance at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 7, at the Mary Sommervold Hall in the Washington Pavilion.

Tickets range in price from $14-$20 and are free for students K-12 and those with a valid Augie ID. Tickets are available at washingtonpavilion.org.

 


Location:   Washington Pavillion
Map:   301 S. Main Street, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57105
Phone:   605-274-5320
Email:   marketing@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/events/augustana-choirs

