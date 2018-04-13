The Big Grape (fundraiser) - Sioux Falls
Apr 13, 2018 7:00 pm
The Big Grape is a premier wine tasting event that includes fine wine, craft beer, gourmet food and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit the Avera Children's Hospital and helps our tiniest patients receive quality care.
Tickets: $135.00
|Location:
|Avera McKennan Prarie Center
|Map:
|1000 E 23rd St, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57105
|Phone:
|605-322-8900
|Email:
|Elijah.Bonde@Avera.org
|Website:
|http://www.thebiggrape.com
All Dates:
Apr 13, 2018 7:00 pm
Sample wine and raise funds for Avera Children's Hospital.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.