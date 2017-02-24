Share |

The Cemetery Club (Play) - Mitchell

Feb 24, 2017 - Feb 26, 2017

Mitchell Area Community Theatre performance.


Location:   Pepsi Cola Theatre
Map:   700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-996-9137
Website:   http://www.mitchellact.org/event/e97308afbc9e9873d26986d13618965c

Feb 24, 2017 - Feb 26, 2017
Mar 3, 2017 - Mar 5, 2017

Mitchell Area Community Theatre performance.
Pepsi Cola Theatre
Pepsi Cola Theatre 57301 700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301

