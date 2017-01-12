Share |

The Ennis Sisters LIVE CONCERT - Spearfish

Jan 12, 2017 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

The Matthews hosts Newfoundland band, The Ennis Sisters. The Ennis Sisters are world-renowned performers whose inspirational sibling harmonies, humorous recitations, Irish step dancing, and engaging stage rapport lift spirits and warm hearts.

Fee: $25 adults, $10 youth (18 and under) & BHSU students


Location:   The Matthews Theater and Art Gallery
Map:   612 N. Main St., Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/newfoundland-artists-the-ennis-sisters/

All Dates:
Canada's East Coast stars of harmony and humor.

The Matthews Theater and Art Gallery
