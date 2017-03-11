The Fellowship of the Strings (concert) - Sioux Falls
Mar 11, 2017 - Mar 12, 2017
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performs music from Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean and more.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|http://www.sdsymphony.org/category/events/
All Dates:
Mar 11, 2017 - Mar 12, 2017 Saturday - 7:30 p.m. Sunday - 2:30 p.m.
